Newcastle United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion hailed the managerial qualities of Newcastle United’s new head coach target Eddie Howe as his side prepare to host the Magpies.

The Seagulls rescued a point in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool last time out, leaving them in eighth – four points adrift of the Champions League spots.

However, the hosts are winless in the league in five games but much of Potter’s focus pre-match was on Howe and his old friend Graeme Jones.

“Eddie is a really experienced guy,” Potter said. “He has been a fantastic Premier League manager.

“As to what Newcastle do I have no idea and I have not given it much thought. I have been concentrating on the team we are going to play against.

“A team that is fighting for the points, that is playing to their strengths, that is being led by Graeme Jones who I know well. I am looking forward to seeing him.”

Reports suggest Newcastle are set to announce Howe as their new manager over the weekend and they will need his input instantly as they sit in 19th with just four points.

The Magpies were dominated by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss last game and, as they look for a first win at the 11th time of asking, interim head coach Jones insisted his focus is solely on the pitch.

“I’m here to do the best I can for the football club,” Jones said.

“That is what I have done and my conscience is absolutely clear. That’s what it is, an interim period which means uncertainty.

“We have managed that between us and been very open and very honest with the boys.

“We focus on opponents and focus on us. Nudge it along after Chelsea and to be a little bit better than the last game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard netted the all-important equaliser against Liverpool, his second goal of the season – ranking him joint-second on the Seagulls’ scoring charts. The Belgian also places second for chances created (14).

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is averaging a goal or assist every 50 minutes at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring in both starts there when he played for Bournemouth. Among the 152 players to have played at least 200 minutes at the Amex, Wilson has the best minutes per goal or assist ratio at the stadium.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Newcastle have only scored with one of their 96 shots in the Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion (1.0%) – since 2017-18, that conversion rate is the lowest of any of the 344 instances a team has had at least 50 attempts against another opponent in that time.

·Brighton have won 16 points in their opening 10 league games this season (W4 D4 L2), their most ever after 10 top-flight matches in a season. Two defeats is their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight season, equaling their record in 1981-82 (W3 D5 L2).

·Newcastle United have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season (D4 L6) – the Magpies have never had a longer winless start to a league season. They last went more than 10 league games without a win between December 2007 and March 2008 (13 games).

·Brighton have won just four of their 26 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (D12 L10), scoring just once in their last seven matches against the bottom three. Their win ratio of 15.4% in these matches is the second-lowest of any team to play in more than one Premier League season, ahead only of Bradford City (12.5%).

·Newcastle have the highest expected goals (xG) against figure of any team in the Premier League this season (20.2), while only Norwich have conceded more goals (25) than the Magpies (23). They are also one of only two teams still looking to keep a clean sheet in the competition this season, along with Watford.