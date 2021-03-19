Newcastle United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Steve Bruce accepts he “has not been good enough” to prevent Newcastle United from sliding into a relegation dogfight ahead of Saturday’s six-pointer with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle have won two of their last 17 Premier League matches and start the gameweek just two points above Fulham in the final relegation spot, albeit with a game in hand to play.

Brighton have also struggled for form, though they did beat Southampton 2-1 last weekend to pick up a first win in six and move a point above Newcastle – and three above the dotted line.

Both sides are under serious pressure to put some points on the board at the Amex Stadium, and Bruce has vowed to do his all to try to lift Newcastle away from danger.

“I only want what’s best for the club. Over the last few months in particular I haven’t been good enough to get the results that this club demands,” he said. “I understand it totally, the way it is. I will do my utmost to make sure that the club stays in the Premier League. For all the other stuff, I can’t influence that. But I’ll never walk away from it, I’ll never walk away from the challenge, that’s for sure.”

Brighton beat Newcastle 3-0 in September’s reverse match and are seeking a league double in this fixture for the first time since the 1978-79 campaign.

Graham Potter is taking nothing for granted in this latest encounter, though, in what could be a potentially defining couple of days in a tighter relegation battle than many predicted.

“I’m expecting a completely different game on Saturday compared to the last one, just because of how much Newcastle have changed,” he said.

“When you’re in the situation that we’re in, the next game’s always the most important game. Then you look at where the two teams are and that can add some extra importance. But it’s one of 10 games – there’s a lot of football to play afterwards. I am sure if you speak with Steve, he’ll say the same. Three points will be very nice, and it’ll help us achieve our goal for the end of the season.”

KEY PLAYERS

Brighton – Lewis Dunk

Dunk was on target in the win at Southampton and now has four Premier League goals for the campaign – only Neal Maupay (seven) has more for Brighton.

As well as offering an attacking edge, the centre-back has also impressed in a defensive sense and was perhaps unfortunate to miss out on an England call-up this week.

Newcastle – Jamaal Lascelles

With Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all nursing injuries, Newcastle have needed others to chip in with goals.

Step forward Lascelles, the defender having netted his side’s two goals across their previous three games – as many as he scored in his past 98 matches in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W3 D4) – only against West Ham have they played as many in the competition without ever suffering defeat.

– Newcastle have faced Brighton more often without victory than they have any other side in the Premier League (seven times – D4 L3). The Magpies have only scored one goal in their seven games against the Seagulls.

– Since the turn of the year, only Southampton (seven) have picked up fewer points in the Premier League than Newcastle (nine), with the Magpies losing eight of their 13 games so far this year (W2 D3).

– Seventy per cent of Brighton’s Premier League victories have been by a one-goal margin (23/33). Of teams with at least 30 wins in the competition, only Norwich City and Wigan Athletic (both 71 per cent) have won a higher share by a single goal.

– Only Sheffield United (six) have scored fewer first half goals in the Premier League than Newcastle this season (nine), while the Magpies have the lowest ratio of goals scored in the opening 45 minutes this term (32 per cent – 9/28).