Newcastle United-Burnley Preview

Sean Dyche suggested he would stop instructive his Burnley team to be honest, as he believes it could cost them their Premier League status.

Burnley host Newcastle United on Sunday, and a win for the Clarets at Turf Moor would almost certainly be enough to dispel any dangers of relegation.

Dyche has had a long-standing gripe about a lack of decisions going in favour of his side, and he claimed it may be because Burnley are too honest.

“The message is clearly the opposite; it’s go down and scream because if you go down and scream you get the decision,” said Dyche.

“Weirdly it’s probably the only sport in the world that actively introduces the idea of actually working to get fouls and penalties.

“No one really wants to clean it up, therefore I have got to be careful because I am going to cost my team points by telling them not to go down. Now that’s a bizarre situation to be in.

“I can’t cost these players their futures by not gaining penalties and free-kicks that others do, that would be absurd.

“I have got to be careful with my own team and not make them too clean with the game because the game is saying don’t be.”

Meanwhile, Dyche’s counterpart Steve Bruce has been boosted by the potential return of top scorer Callum Wilson, who has been missing through injury since February, while Allan Saint-Maximin is also in contention.

On Friday, Bruce said: “I’m sure everyone’s asking about whether Callum and Allan will be in the squad.

“We’ve still got two days of training – we train today and tomorrow – but Callum and Allan have trained all week, so that’s good news for us that they’re available.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Matej Vydra

Matej Vydra’s Burnley career looked to be fading away, but the Czech Republic forward has rediscovered his form this term and is now a regular alongside Chris Wood up top. He has scored two league goals this season, with his most recent a superb strike against Southampton last time out.

Newcastle United – Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey (64) has had a direct hand in more shots in the Premier League this season than any other Newcastle player, with the midfielder attempting 35 shots and creating 29 chances for his teammates, although he’s only scored one goal and provided one assist.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Burnley striker Wood has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances – the New Zealand international has only scored in four consecutive Premier League outings once before, doing so between July-September 2020.

•Magpies manager Bruce has lost all three of his away Premier League matches against Burnley, losing in 2009-10 with Sunderland, 2014-15 with Hull and last season with Newcastle.

•Burnley have scored a higher share of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes this season than any other side (33 per cent – 8/24), while they have also conceded a league-high share in the same period (25 per cent – 10/40).

•No side has registered fewer open play sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season than Burnley (123), while only West Brom (248) have completed fewer passes-per-game in the top-flight this term than the Clarets (258).

•Newcastle have picked up 29 points from 30 Premier League games this season – on three of the last four occasions the Magpies won 29 points or fewer at this stage of a top-flight campaign they were eventually relegated (2015-16, 2008-09 and 1988-89).