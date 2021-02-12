Newcastle United-Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel has welcomed the competition for places at Chelsea as his side go in search of a fifth win in a row at home to Newcastle United on Monday.

The Blues maintained their unbeaten start to life under their new manager, which also includes a draw against Wolves, with a 1-0 win at Barnsley in the FA Cup last 16 in midweek.

Tuchel is spoiled for choice across the pitch, particularly in midfield where Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Billy Gilmour are effectively vying for two holding-midfield places.

It is a selection headache of a positive kind for the former Paris Saint-Germain coach, though, with Chelsea still competing in three different competitions.

“If we have difficult decisions to make, everything is good as we have a full squad available,” he said. “If I have a difficult decision to make, it’s my job to manage them.

“It’s my job to trust also the guy from the bench. Is it possible to achieve our goal with 12, 13, 14 players? No, it’s simply not possible.

“To have those guys is a big gift for me for the two positions. To have a fourth guy like Billy Gilmour is absolutely necessary on this kind of level we and the fans expect from us.”

Chelsea have won their last seven home league games against Newcastle, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three.

United have found a bit of form with two wins in their last three league games to ease the pressure on Steve Bruce, but they face being without striker Callum Wilson for up to two months.

Bruce admits filling the 10-goal striker’s shoes will be a massive task for the likes of Dwight Gayle, Joelinton and Andy Carroll.

“To lose your striker is a bitter pill to swallow,” he said. “It’s for anybody to step up. There’s an opportunity there.

“We hoped it was a grade one but unfortunately it’s worse than that. We don’t think he needs an operation but it takes time.

“We all know what Dwight is capable of so we hope he stays well. The same goes for Joelinton and Carroll.”

KEY PLAYERS

Chelsea – Olivier Giroud

Timo Werner is still struggling with a dead leg so Giroud may get an opportunity to impress on Monday.

The striker has scored eight Premier League goals against Newcastle – only against Aston Villa (nine) does he have more – though he has failed to score against them in his last seven such meetings.

Newcastle United – Miguel Almiron

Another of those that will need to chip in with goals now that Wilson has been ruled out is Almiron.

The Paraguay international has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, which is as many as he managed in his previous 32 in the competition, but all four of his strikes this term have come at St James’ Park.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Chelsea have only lost one of their 25 home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W18 D6), a 2-0 defeat in May 2012.

– The Blues are looking to win eight consecutive home top-flight matches against an opponent for the first time since winning nine in a row against West Brom between 1984 and 2013.

– Newcastle have won two away Premier League games in London this season, beating West Ham and Crystal Palace. The Magpies have not won three in a season in the capital since the 2013-14 campaign, when beating Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

– Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, which is as many as they had in their previous 11 (W3 D3 L5). The Blues have conceded just one goal in their four league games under Tuchel.

– Tuchel has never previously managed a top-flight match on a Monday. The German’s is last match in any competition on this day of the week was in August 2016, leading Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against SV Eintracht Trier 05.