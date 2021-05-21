Newcastle United-Fulham Preview

Joe Willock has hit the ground running on loan at Newcastle United, and though it seems unlikely, Steve Bruce is hoping to keep hold of the Arsenal midfielder.

Willock has scored seven goals for Newcastle in 13 league appearances, including six in his last six games.

Rumours of a £20million permanent move have materialised in the last week, but Mikel Arteta suggested on Friday that he has no plans to allow Willock to leave on a permanent basis.

“We always said that it was a double-edged sword, and we have to respect that he is Arsenal’s player,” said Bruce when asked if Newcastle would make a move.

“We’ll see over the summer whether we can test their resolve, but as I said from day one, I’d like to thank Mikel and Steve Round on the football side of it because they were instrumental in getting me him and letting us borrow him for a few months.

“He’s been great for us. When I see what he’s done in the last few weeks and the names who have scored six in six, it’s quite remarkable, so well done to Joe.

“Let’s see. As I’ve said many, many times now, I’ve got total respect. Let’s not disrespect Arsenal, he is their player.”

Newcastle meet Fulham on Sunday in a game which could have been a huge match in the relegation battle, but the Cottagers’ fate has been confirmed for nearly two weeks.

“I don’t know what reaction the players will get from the fans,” Scott Parker said.

“I hope that the fans come in and support this team, this team has never let anyone down through lack of effort, through a lack of pride or professionalism.

“This is a group of players who have worked tirelessly throughout this season to try their hardest to stay in this division.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman made a superb start at Fulham, but his form has tailed off as the season has progressed. The former Everton winger is on loan from RB Leipzig, but may have impressed enough to guarantee him a move elsewhere next season, if he is not wanted by the Bundesliga club.

Newcastle United – Joe Willock

Willock has scored in each of his last six Premier League appearances, becoming the youngest ever player to achieve that feat. Only one player has scored in seven in a row for Newcastle – Alan Shearer between September and November 1996.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have scored just nine goals in 18 home Premier League games this season – no team in top-flight history has ever scored fewer than 10 in a season, with Manchester City in 2006-07 and Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (10 each) scoring the fewest.

– Since the start of April, only Liverpool (18) have scored more Premier League goals than Newcastle United (16) while only Sheffield United (three) have scored fewer than Fulham (four) in this time.

– Fulham have taken just two points from their last 27 available in the Premier League (W0 D2 L7), with these points coming courtesy of draws away at Arsenal and Manchester United.

– Newcastle won 4-0 away at Fulham on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, ending a run of six consecutive league defeats at Craven Cottage. They’ve not won back-to-back away league games against Fulham since 2005.

– Fulham have won 12 Premier League games against Newcastle – no other side have they beaten more in the competition (level with Bolton).