Newcastle United-Leicester City Preview

Brendan Rodgers insists the FA Cup final is not on Leicester City’s radar as they look to tighten their grip on third place in the Premier League with victory against Newcastle United.

The Foxes were held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton last week, allowing Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham to close the gap in the race for a top-four finish.

Leicester boast a five-point lead on fifth-placed West Ham with four games to go, but they still have Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham to play.

However, Rodgers is confident his side – who face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 15 – can get the job done and qualify for the Champions League.

“We are in a great position with four games to go,” he said. “It’s going to be tight right until the end – we have always known that.

“But the position we are in, we would have taken that. It’s an exciting end to the season.

“The FA Cup is certainly not on our radar. It feels like a long way away. We always knew we had important games between the semi-final and the final.

“We will start to look towards that game after the middle of next week. For now, we have a great opportunity to get three more points at home on Friday.”

Newcastle are all but assured of safety following a recent return of eight points from a possible 12, a four-game unbeaten run which was ended by Arsenal last weekend.

Boss Steve Bruce accepts United were not good enough against the Gunners, but is confident in his side’s ability to take points off high-flying Leicester.

“Leicester have been quite remarkable this season and you have to tip your hat to them,” he said. “But if we’re at our best, we’re more than capable of beating good teams.

“Like many teams in this division, though, we struggle to find that consistency. We weren’t anywhere near where we needed to be against Arsenal to get a result.

“If we beat Leicester we are virtually safe. We have tough games, but it is still in our hands.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester – James Maddison

The England international has struggled for fitness of late, but Rodgers is hopeful that will change once the attacking midfielder gets some more minutes under his belt.

This could be the perfect fixture for Maddison to end a five-game run without a goal or assist, having scored in each of his last three appearances against Newcastle in all competitions.

Newcastle – Joe Willock

United were without Arsenal loanee Willock against his parent club last weekend, but the midfielder could be in line for a start at the King Power Stadium.

Willock has scored in each of his last three Premier League games – compared to just two in his previous 47 – with each of those coming as a substitute.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Newcastle (L2), having won just three of their first 17 against them in the competition (D5 L9).

– Since they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle have won two of their three away league games against Leicester, though they did lose this exact fixture 5-0 last season.

– City have won just one of their 11 Premier League games played on a Friday (D4 L6), with that being their famous 9-0 victory over Southampton last season. At home, the Foxes have drawn one and lost two of their three Friday Premier League games, with two of those coming against Newcastle (1-1 December 2003, 0-1 April 2019).

– United have won three of their last six Friday Premier League games (D1 L2), having won just one of their first eight such matches in the competition (D2 L5).

– Leicester have won back-to-back home league games for the second time in 2021, having done so just once in the whole of 2020. However, the Foxes have not managed more than two consecutive home league wins since December 2019 (a run of seven).