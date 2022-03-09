Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is “delighted” to have the opportunity to play his January signings against Southampton, despite concerns raised by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Thursday’s match was scheduled to take place at the start of the year, only for the Premier League to accept United’s request to postpone the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

At the time, Hasenhuttl said it was “not fair” that the game had been pushed back as it would mean Newcastle would be able to sign new players ahead of the rearranged fixture.

Kieran Trippier is out with a foot injury, but Howe has no qualms about using fellow new recruits Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett at St Mary’s.

“We are just following the protocols that we have been set and we’re delighted to play our new players. They have done very well for us and made a difference,” Howe said. “It was unfortunate the original game was called off – we wanted to play it. But in terms of the signings, I think the rules are the same for everybody.”

Newcastle’s new signings, and indeed the arrival of Howe, have made a huge difference as the Magpies have won five and drawn three of their last eight league matches.

Southampton are five places and seven points ahead of Newcastle, but they have played a game more than their opponents and were beaten 4-0 by Aston Villa last time out.

Hasenhuttl has been touted as a contender to take over as Manchester United’s next manager, though the Saints boss is not giving any time to those suggestions.

“When I discuss every list I have been on in the last two months, I would not have time any more for working or doing my job,” he said. “The only thing I can say is it shows that we don’t do everything wrong here.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has gone six games without finding the net in the Premier League, but this might be the ideal fixture for the England international to get back among the goals. He has scored in his last two league meetings with Newcastle and is aiming to score in three successive appearances against an opponent in the competition for the first time.

Newcastle – Ryan Fraser

Fraser has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games – two goals and two assists – to match his tally from his previous 50 outings in the competition. The versatile wide player can do a job in a number of positions and will likely be asked to operate in the front three on Thursday, as he did against Brighton last weekend.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Southampton have lost just two of their 20 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W13 D5). Indeed, the Saints have won more Premier League home games against the Magpies (13) than they have against any other side in the competition.

– Newcastle have lost just one of their last nine league games against Southampton (W5 D3), though that defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (2-0).

– United have earned seven points in three away Premier League games in 2022 (W2 D1), four more than they managed in nine away matches in 2021 during the current season (D3 L6).

– Howe’s side are one of just two teams (along with Liverpool) without a Premier League defeat so far in 2022 (W5 D2), while only the current top two of Manchester City (19) and Liverpool (22) have earned more points this year than the Magpies (17).

– Southampton are unbeaten in 10 home Premier League matches (W5 D5), only twice previously having longer home unbeaten runs in the competition: 13 between May 2002 and January 2003 and 12 between October 2004 and March 2005.