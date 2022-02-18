Eddie Howe is confident Newcastle United have enough quality in their squad to cope with the absence of Kieran Trippier and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Trippier has made a huge impact for United since arriving from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring in two of his four top-flight appearances – both goals coming via free-kicks.

However, the right-back broke a bone in his left foot after scoring in last week’s win against Aston Villa and is now facing a battle to return to action before the end of the season.

Not only does Trippier provide goals, his leadership qualities have also been on display in his short time at St James’ Park, but Howe has faith in Newcastle’s other players.

“The operation was a success, but it’s an opportunity now for someone else to step up in his place,” Howe said. “But sadly, we’re going to miss his leadership skills on the pitch and everything that he was delivering for us. He’s scored two goals in the last two games which have been defining moments for us, but we’re confident we have enough quality in the squad to cover.”

Newcastle enter Saturday’s contest with West Ham four points above the relegation zone after winning three games in a row for the first time since November 2018.

West Ham’s form has been rather patchy, meanwhile, having collected four points from the last 12 on offer to drop out of the top four, most recently drawing 2-2 with Leicester City.

Kurt Zouma, who recently made global headlines for all the wrong reasons after attacking his pet cat, pulled out of the starting line-up for that game through illness.

However, the centre-back may return in time to face Newcastle at the London Stadium.

“He’s better, but it’s taken him a couple of days to get over it. He had a quite bad illness. He’s trained the last couple of days so I’m hoping that he’ll be available,” David Moyes said.”We want him to concentrate on his training. We’re hoping that we can keep him at those levels of performances. Hopefully he can focus on his football.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been tipped for a first England call-up next month after directly contributing to 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for West Ham in all competitions. The attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals overall this term – the last United player to score more for the club while in the top flight was Marlon Harewood (16) in 2005-06.

Newcastle United – Ryan Fraser

Javier Manquillo would usually fill in for Trippier but he also limped off against Villa, so Howe has a big call to make at the back in terms of formation and personnel. Fraser may well be tasked with operating in a right wing-back role and the versatile wide player will look to add to his rather underwhelming one league assist this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following their 4-2 win on the opening weekend, West Ham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Newcastle for just the third time, previously doing so in 1998-99 and 2018-19.

– Newcastle have won their last two Premier League away games against West Ham – they have never won three consecutive visits to the Hammers in their league history. Indeed, against no side have Newcastle won more away games in the competition than they have against West Ham (10).

– West Ham have scored at least once in all 12 of their Premier League home games this season, the best such 100 per cent record in the competition this term. The Hammers have both scored and conceded in 16 Premier League games this season, with no side doing so more often.

– Newcastle won their last away league match 1-0 at Leeds – they have not kept back-to-back away Premier League clean sheets since September 2020, the second game of which was a 2-0 win at West Ham.

– Since Moyes’ return to West Ham in December 2019, only Liverpool (27) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than the Hammers (25). This season alone, only the Reds (11) have scored more such goals than West Ham (nine).