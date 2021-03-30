NFL approves 17-game schedule, first change since 1978

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The team the agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Football League made history on Tuesday by approving its first schedule change in more than four decades.

A 17-game schedule was approved by the league at a virtual meeting, according to a released statement.

This is a monumental moment in NFL history. The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.” Rodger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

To make room in the schedule without extending further into the calendar, the league has opted to drop a preseason game. The season will now hold three preseason games instead of four to make room for the 17th regular season contest.

For the Dallas Cowboys, they will head north to play the New England Patriots. The other NFC East Teams will play AFC East opponents:

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

The games are based on each other’s respective division standings last season: the Cowboys finished 3rd in the NFC East so they play the Patriots who finished third in the AFC East.

The Houston Texans will host the Carolina Panthers in a matchup between the NFC and AFC South divisions.

A game time has not been released for the new games. The NFL will open its regular season on Thursday, September 9, and Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.