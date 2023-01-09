TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Now that the regular season is over, teams are getting prepared for the playoffs so here are all the first round matchups on NBC and FOX so you can be prepared as well.

Conference leaders in the new playoff layout for the NFL allows the first seed in the AFC and NFC to have a first round bye. For the AFC the number one seed is the Kansas City Chiefs so East Texas fans of Patrick Mahomes will have to wait a week to see him in action again. For the NFC the Philadelphia Eagles earned the number one seed.

AFC Wild Card playoff picture on NBC

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

NFC Wild Card playoff picture on FOX

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 15. at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Tune in the KETK 56 and FOX 51 to catch all the action.