TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans, Lane Johnson and Patrick Mahomes, have been nominated for the National Football League’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Every year, 32 nominees are named for the NFL’s most prestigious honor, which shows the players’ impact on their community beyond the football field and was established back in 1970.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league’s most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field. These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism.” Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

This year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made the list.

Mahomes grew up in Whitehouse and played quarterback for the Wildcats before attending Texas Tech University and was drafted tenth overall in the 2017 draft.

He’s won two Super Bowls with the red and gold, along with Super Bowl MVP twice, and NFL MVP twice.

Lane Johnson is a Groveton native, where he played quarterback for the Indians, before becoming a Kilgore College Ranger, where he played tight end. He then transferred to Oklahoma and was taken fourth overall in the 2013 draft.

He’s been voted to four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles back in the 2017 season.

All the nominees will attend the NFL Honors event in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, before Super Bowl LVIII, where the winner will be announced.

The winner will also wear a patch similar to the photo on your left on their uniform and a sticker on their helmet for the remainder of their career.

Each player supports a different cause that is important to them and their community, including empowering youth to lead healthy lifestyles, supporting veterans and bringing awareness to other causes, according to the NFL.

The nominees will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Former winners of the award from the Dallas Cowboys include quaterback Dak Prescott in 2022, Jason Witten in 2012, Troy Aikman in 1997, and Roger Staubach in 1978.

This year’s honoree for the Dallas Cowboys is defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who does much of his charitable work in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has always also done so back home in South Carolina.

You can find a list of all the nominees for 2023 here.