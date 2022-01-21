Bears interview Frazier for coaching job, Poles for GM spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job.

Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago’s only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to a 21-32-1 record from 2010 to 2013. He has spent the past four years as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator.

Poles has spent 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office, the past year in his current role under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick – after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11.

Chicago has interviewed several former head coaches to replace Nagy, including Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Jim Caldwell, as well as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

For the GM spot, the Bears have also interviewed their director of player personnel, Champ Kelly; Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah; New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland; Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen; Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; Colts executive Ed Dodds; New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf; San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and longtime NFL executive Reggie McKenzie.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL