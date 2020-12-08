Browns right guard Teller placed on COVID-19 reserve list

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday’s home game against Baltimore.

Teller has played as well as anyone on Cleveland’s offensive line this season and has had a big hand in the Browns leading the NFL in rushing.

He recently missed three games with a calf injury.

Teller did not test positive, but had close contact with an infected person, who is not affiliated with the Browns.

It’s possible he could be cleared in time to face the Ravens on Monday as they Browns (9-3) close in on their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Browns also activated defensive end Porter Gustin from the COVID list. He missed the past two games after testing positive on Nov. 26.

