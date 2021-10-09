Chargers activate CB Ryan Smith from injured reserve

NFL
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Cornerback Ryan Smith was activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Smith was signed as a free agent from Tampa Bay during the offseason, but missed training camp and the first four weeks of the season due to a core muscle injury. He is entering his fifth season and is known as a stalwart on special teams.

The Chargers, who are 3-1 for the first time since 2014, go into Sunday’s game against Cleveland fairly healthy. Running back Justin Jackson is doubtful due to a groin injury. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. – who has missed the last three games – is questionable due to shoulder issues.

