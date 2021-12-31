Cowboys’ Demarcus Ware, Texans’ Andre Johnson part of 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KETK) – In an announcement on Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the National Football League’s Class of 2022.

Looking to be enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio is three players in their first year of eligibility, two that are finalists for the first time, and 10 others that have reached this stage in the process before.

Two of those are the Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker and defensive end Demarcus Ware, and Houston Texans’ wide receiver Andre Johnson.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee will include:

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Also selected for finalists in the coach, contributor and senior categories are:

Dick Vermeil

Art McNally

Cliff Branch

Voting for those three will be held individually.

This year’s fan vote is once again sponsored by Ford. You can vote as many times as you want by clicking here. More than 25 million votes have been cast in the past 11 years.

The Class of 2022 will be enshired in Canton, Ohio next August.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 23: DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes against the St. Louis Rams at Cowboys Stadium on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/Getty Images)

Ware, a four-time All-Pro, led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, topped the NFL with 20 sacks in 2008 and 15 1/2 in 2010, and won a Super Bowl with Denver for the 2015 season. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 04: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears fields a punt against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 4, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-20. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl for Chicago with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred. An All-Pro three times, Hester was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 23: Wide receiver Andre Johnson #80 of the Houston Texans warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Johnson, the other first-year eligible in the final 15, twice made the All-Pro team during a strong time for wide receivers. He led the league in receptions twice (103 in 2006 and 115 in 2008) and in receiving yards twice (1,575 yards in 2008 and 1,569 yards in 2009). Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.