FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr.

Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old played 10 games for the Colts last season after starting the year on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery.

Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn’t play in the regular season.

Beckham tore an ACL in the Super Bowl in February while winning a championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler with career highs of 91 catches of 1,448 yards with the Colts in 2016. He had four other 1,000-yard seasons and has 9,691 career yards with 53 touchdowns in 143 games.

Hilton joins a group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, young receivers under contract for at least two more seasons apiece.

Lamb has taken over the No. 1 receiver role this season after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move.

