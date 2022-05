(KETK) — The NFL announced the 2022 season schedule for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. America’s team, will play seven games against Cincinnati, Green Bay, LA Rams, Philadelphia (twice), Tampa Bay and Tennessee.

The annual Thanksgiving Day game will be shown on FOX this year.

2022 Schedule

Date Preseason Kickoff Sat., Aug. 13 at Denver 8:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20 at LA Chargers 9:00 p.m. Aug. 26-28 SEATTLE TBD DATE Regular Season Kickoff Sun., Sept. 11 TAMPA BAY (NBC) 7:20 p.m. Sun., Sept. 18 CINCINNATI 3:25 p.m. Mon., Sept. 26 @ N.Y. Giants 7:15 p.m. Sun., Oct. 2 WASHINGTON (FOX) Noon Sun., Oct. 9 @ LA Rams (FOX) 3:25 p.m Sun., Oct. 16 @ Philadelphia (NBC) 7:20 p.m Sun., Oct. 23 DETROIT Noon Sun., Oct. 30 CHICAGO (FOX) Noon Sun., Nov. 6 Bye Sun., Nov. 13 @ Green Bay (FOX) 3:25 p.m Sun., Nov. 20 @ Minnesota 3:25 p.m Thurs., Nov. 24 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:30 p.m. Sun., Dec. 4 INDIANAPOLIS (NBC) 7:20 p.m. Sun., Dec. 11 HOUSTON (FOX) Noon Sun., Dec. 18 @ Jacksonville (FOX) Noon Sat., Dec. 24^ PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m. Thur., Dec. 29 @ Tennessee 7:15 p.m. Sat/Sun. Jan. 7/8 @ Washington TBD *Home games in BOLD

2022 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule