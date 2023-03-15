DALLAS (KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to release running back Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

He will be designated as a post-June 1 cut. If Elliott is released, he will become an unrestricted free agent, NBC Sports said.

Elliott’s Dallas career will come to an end with him being the franchise’s third-leading rusher, trailing Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith. He was a three-time pro bowler and two-time rushing champion.

Aside from the records, Elliott’s performance saw a noticeable decline in production after the 2019 season. During the 2022 season, he gained a career-low 876 yards, averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and was surpassed by Tony Pollard, who was franchise tagged this offseason.

Cutting Elliott could free up $10.9 million in cap space since he’s designated as a post-June 1 release.