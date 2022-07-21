FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, whose status for the opening of training camp had been uncertain following offseason shoulder surgery, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Jones, a second-round draft pick from LSU in 2016, started all 16 games and had 137 tackles in 2021, his sixth season with Atlanta. He had two sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Players can be activated off the PUP list in training camp at any time. Even so, the absence of Jones at the start of camp next week adds importance to the offseason additions of second-round draft pick Troy Andersen and free agent Rashaan Evans.

Mykal Walker, entering his third season, also could be in the spotlight in training camp. Falcons veterans report for camp on Tuesday and the first workout is scheduled for Wednesday.

