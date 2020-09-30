Former ‘Hawks, Jets WR Jermaine Kearse announces retirement

SEATTLE (AP)Former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has announced his retirement.

Kearse, who posted his decision on social media Tuesday, has not played in a regular season game since 2018 when he was with the Jets. Kearse suffered a broken leg during the 2019 preseason with Detroit.

While he spent two seasons with the Jets, Kearse is best known for his time in Seattle. Kearse, who grew up about an hour south of Seattle and went to college at Washington, became a major contributor during his five seasons with the Seahawks. His best season with the Seahawks came in 2015 when he had 49 catches for 685 yards and five touchdowns. He caught a career-high 65 passes in 2017 with the Jets.

But Kearse is best known for his moments in the postseason. His fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the 2013 NFC championship game provided the winning points in Seattle’s 23-17 victory over San Francisco. Kearse added another TD reception in Seattle’s Super Bowl win over Denver two weeks later.

In 2014, Kearse caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Green Bay in the NFC title game and had one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history late in the fourth quarter against New England.

For his career, Kearse played in 99 regular season games, had 255 catches and 17 touchdowns.

