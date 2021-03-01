Former Texans defensive star JJ Watt headed to the Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona (KETK) Former Houston Texans defensive star JJ Watt will have a new logo on his jersey come next season.
The defensive end took to Twitter Monday to say he’d be headed to the Arizona Cardinals.
source: me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021
According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, it will be a two year deal work $31 million, with $23 million of that guaranteed.
The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021