Former Texans defensive star JJ Watt headed to the Arizona Cardinals

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks on before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt and the Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, FIle)

GLENDALE, Arizona (KETK) Former Houston Texans defensive star JJ Watt will have a new logo on his jersey come next season.

The defensive end took to Twitter Monday to say he’d be headed to the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, it will be a two year deal work $31 million, with $23 million of that guaranteed.