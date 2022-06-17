EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The NFL has suspended New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Sept. 19, following the team’s game against Carolina.

The former Ohio State player was awarded to the Giants on waivers in 2021. He played in two games, was active for a third game but did not play and was inactive for a fourth game.

Hilliard was sidelined the rest of the season because of a COVID-19 issue, the team said.

