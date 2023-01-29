TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today the Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game and later the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Here’s your scores for today’s games:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Q1 SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals – 0 Kansas City – 9

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Q1 SCORE: San Francisco – 0 Philadelphia – 7

Q2 SCORE: San Francisco – 7 Philadelphia – 21

Q3 SCORE: San Francisco – 7 Philadelphia – 28

Q4 SCORE: San Francisco – 7 Philadelphia – 31

