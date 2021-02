TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — "Frank" has been found! With help from the internet, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and co-owner of a Tampa Bay brewery was able to track down the Kansas City Chiefs fan whose cardboard cutout he sat next to at Super Bowl LV.

LJ Govoni was at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday and sat next to a cardboard cutout that he affectionately named "Frank." "Frank" was one of the thousands of fans who paid to have a cardboard cutout of themselves at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl.