OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one.

The Ravens listed him as a full participant. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend’s win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter.

”As he goes through the protocol, we’re allowed to do certain things,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. ”He seemed great after the game, and once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. Then, we’ll just kind of make some decisions after that.”

If Huntley and Jackson aren’t available for Saturday’s game at Cleveland, the Ravens would have to turn to third-string rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback.

Huntley threw for 88 yards and ran for 31 against Pittsburgh after starting in place of Jackson. His skillset isn’t too much different from Jackson’s, but Roman said he wants Huntley to be careful about taking big hits.

”We had a nice little chat about that, and it’s something that he’s keenly aware of,” Roman said. ”We have to do a much better job in that area – and we have to emphasize it more. He’s definitely more aware of it now.”

Other than players who were simply resting, Jackson was the only person on Baltimore’s injury report who missed practice entirely Wednesday. Tackle Morgan Moses (knee), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) and punter Jordan Stout (knee) were limited.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL