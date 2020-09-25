Jaguars WR Cole starts in place of Chark against Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole will make his second start since 2018, filling in for injured star DJ Chark against the Miami Dolphins.

Fellow receiver Dede Westbrook also is active for the first time in three games.

Chark (chest/back) was ruled out about six hours before kickoff. Jacksonville’s other inactives: quarterback Jake Luton, cornerback Josiah Scott, cornerback Luq Barcoo, defensive tackle Doug Costin and center Brandon Linder.

Miami’s inactives are running back/receiver Malcolm Perry, receiver Lynn Bowden, cornerback Byron Jones, safety Clayton Fejedelem, defensive end Jason Strowbridge and offensive tackle Adam Parkey. Jones (groin/Achilles tendon) was previously ruled out, and Fejedelem was listed as doubtful.

