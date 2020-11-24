Dallas Cowboys strength & conditioning coach in hospital after ‘medical emergency’

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday morning after strength and condition coach Markus Paul suffered a “medical emergency.”

It is unclear at this time what the emergency was, but Paul was taken to the hospital where he is “in the process of undergoing further medical tests,” according to the team.

There were social media rumors for most of Tuesday morning that Paul had passed away, but that is refuted by the organization.

The franchise has been riddled with injuries and other medical problems this season. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury that ended his season and required emergency surgery.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a concussion on a late hit against Washington last month and then later tested positive for the coronavirus.

To cap it all off, multiple offensive lineman and defensive stars have been sidelined with various injuries that left the team with fresh, but inexperienced faces.

The team is coming off a comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is set to play the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving.

Despite a 3-7 record, the Cowboys are only trailing the division by half a game and would take the lead with a win on Thursday.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.