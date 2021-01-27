Jason Witten to sign 1-day contract to retire as a Cowboy once again

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: Tight end Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) Longtime tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten, will retire with a star on his helmet once again.

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Witten says he will retire once again after spending 17 years in the National Football League.

Back in 2018, the future hall-of-famer announced his retirement and pursued a career in the broadcast booth as an analyst for ESPN.

Just a season later, he would announce his “un-retirement” and return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong. This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

He played all 16 games, catching 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Following that season, Witten left the silver and blue for black and silver in Las Vegas. He signed a one year deal with $4.75 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Raiders add a (very very) veteran TE in Jason Witten. https://t.co/vf6ViikdWO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

His contract with the Raiders expires in March. In Todd Archers report, he says Witten will finish his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards, 74 touchdowns and 271 games played, which are the most in NFL history by a tight end.