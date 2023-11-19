DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – DallasCowboys.com has reported that former Dallas Cowboys head Coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into their coveted Ring of Honor.

The decision was announced by owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Sunday, according to DallasCowboys.com.

“You were inspirational,” Jones reportedly told Johnson at Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. “… I can’t have felt then, I can’t believe now that we were able to experience such a time in our lives.”

Johnson coached the Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories and a NFC championship during his time as head coach. He will now join a revered circle of Cowboy’s history that includes former players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach and more.