Prescott, Cowboys reach contract agreement

(KETK) – Maybe not quite the 11th hour.
But with less than 24 hours before the NFL’s franchise tag deadline, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a new multi-year contract Monday.
The terms of the contract were not immediately released. A formal announcement is set for Wednesday.
However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys quarterback will sign a 4-year, $160 million contract, that over the next three seasons will pay him an amount of money comparable to what East Texan Patrick Mahomes will make during a three-year span of his record mega-deal.
The deal reportedly includes a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history.
But since he will sign a long term contract, the Cowboys will save about $15.5 million against the salary cap, had they had to pay him the tag’s worth of $37.7 million in 2021.
Prescott played under the exclusive tag last season and earned $31.4 million.
- What effects will February’s winter storms have on this spring’s bluebonnets?
- Gas price outlook: ‘Prepare for further increases’
- Monday Night Forecast: More clouds & breezy Tuesday
- Invasive moth species poses serious threat to Texas’ prickly pear cactus
- Texas House reveals 7 priority bills to address winter electric grid crisis