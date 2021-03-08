Prescott, Cowboys reach contract agreement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(KETK) – Maybe not quite the 11th hour.

But with less than 24 hours before the NFL’s franchise tag deadline, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a new multi-year contract Monday.

The terms of the contract were not immediately released. A formal announcement is set for Wednesday.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys quarterback will sign a 4-year, $160 million contract, that over the next three seasons will pay him an amount of money comparable to what East Texan Patrick Mahomes will make during a three-year span of his record mega-deal.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The deal reportedly includes a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history.

Cowboys still are placing the franchise tag on Dak Prescott on Tuesday as a procedural matter, per source, which means they cannot tag him again in the future. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

But since he will sign a long term contract, the Cowboys will save about $15.5 million against the salary cap, had they had to pay him the tag’s worth of $37.7 million in 2021.

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

Prescott played under the exclusive tag last season and earned $31.4 million.