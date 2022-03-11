DALLAS, Texas (KETK) After a season of struggles, the Dallas Cowboys have released place kicker Greg Zuerlein, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Zuerlein was signed back in March of 2020, to a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.

In the 2021 season, ‘Greg the Leg’ made 29 of 35 field goals attempted, which is about 83%. He also missed six extra point attempts, making only 42 of 48.

The Cowboys ended their season with a first-round playoff loss the San Francisco 49’ers, and a 12-5 record in the regular season.