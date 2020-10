Players reacting to seeing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) lying on the ground after getting hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MARYLAND (KETK) – Cowboys writer, Rob Phillips, announced that Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton did in fact suffer a concussion after he took a blow to the head during the third quarter of the game on Sunday between the Cowboys and Washington Football Team.

He’ll enter the league’s concussion protocol heading into Week 8.

Earlier this month on Oct. 11, Dak Prescott suffered a leg injury in the 3rd quarter as well when he was tackled by the defensive player and landed on his right ankle.