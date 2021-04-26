Cowboys LB Sean Lee announces his retirement

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Longtime Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL Monday morning.
Lee, who was an iconic player who suffered from several injuries throughout his career, said in a statement that it was his “time to walk away.”
“Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle. To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful. Thank you Cowboys Nation. It has been my honor.”Sean Lee
Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and missed more than 55 games throughout his career. In five different seasons, he missed at least one-third of the year.
Lee holds the Cowboys’ club record for tackles in a game with 22 against the Giants in 2016.
