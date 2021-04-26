Cowboys LB Sean Lee announces his retirement

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 6, 2016: Linebacker Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys walks onto the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 6, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Dallas won 35-10. (Photo by: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Longtime Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL Monday morning.

Lee, who was an iconic player who suffered from several injuries throughout his career, said in a statement that it was his “time to walk away.”

“Whenever I’m near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle. To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I’m beyond grateful. Thank you Cowboys Nation. It has been my honor.” Sean Lee

Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and missed more than 55 games throughout his career. In five different seasons, he missed at least one-third of the year.

Lee holds the Cowboys’ club record for tackles in a game with 22 against the Giants in 2016.

