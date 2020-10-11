Dak Prescott to have surgery after leaving game with severe ankle injury during Cowboys, Giants game in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: Dak Prescott’s surgery was successfully completed last night, and he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott will be undergoing ankle surgery tonight.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Prescott was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Dak Prescott has been taken to the hospital on his right ankle injury. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 11, 2020

Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a severe injury to his right ankle during the 3rd quarter, during the Cowboys vs. Giants game in Arlington.

Prescott was placed on a cart and was removed from the game.

There are no details yet on the injury.