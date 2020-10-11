Dak Prescott to have surgery after leaving game with severe ankle injury during Cowboys, Giants game in Arlington

Silver Star Nation

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: Dak Prescott’s surgery was successfully completed last night, and he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott will be undergoing ankle surgery tonight.

Prescott was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a severe injury to his right ankle during the 3rd quarter, during the Cowboys vs. Giants game in Arlington.

Prescott was placed on a cart and was removed from the game.

There are no details yet on the injury.

