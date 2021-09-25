Dak: Zeke has always been an unselfish player

FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Ezekiel Elliott has carried the ball 27 times for 104 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season. Both are career lows to start a season for the pro-bowl running back.

People have suggested that Zeke probably feels annoyed over the amount of carries given and sharing with backup running back Tony Pollard. Quarterback Dak Prescott says otherwise.

“Zeke has always been a very unselfish player and is going to do whatever it takes for this team’s success,” Prescott said. “So if there’s any misnomer about that, we probably should nix that and get rid of it.”

The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Elliott is 6-2 against the Eagles, only missing two games against them in his career due to a suspension and healthy scratch.