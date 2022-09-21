FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – While several Dallas Cowboys players got extra attention for their contributions to the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, it was safety Donovan Wilson who had one of the biggest impacts yet got little attention for it.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy took care of that Wednesday at this regular afternoon news conference. The coach said Wilson is an impact player with a great attitude.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more in his “Inside the Star” report….

Wilson and the Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.