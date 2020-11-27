Mickey: Adversity overcomes Cowboys

What a difference five days makes. Last Sunday the Dallas Cowboys were celebrating a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. For the first time all season, they looked and played like a winning football team.

On Tuesday the team was shocked when popular Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul was the victim of a major medical emergency at the Star, which resulted in practice and other team activities being canceled for the day.

The 54 year old Paul passed away on Wednesday, just a day before the Thanksgiving Cowboys game against the Washington Football team at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team just couldn’t overcome this week’s obstacles only compounded by the first half loss of two more key defensive players.