Mickey: Amari Cooper on COVID list

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Just as the Dallas Cowboys are about to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, star wide receiver Amari Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cowboys put Cooper on the COVID protocol list on Friday, meaning he will miss at least one game.

The match between the Cowboys and Chiefs on Sunday is expected to be a high energy, high scoring affair, so losing a major offensive weapon is a tough blow for Dallas.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from The Star in Frisco.