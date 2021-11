FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one hundred percent go for the Cowboys’ Sunday game with the Denver Broncos.

Prescott, who sat out last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf sprain, says he’s ready to get back to work after two weeks of inaction.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Dak is just the latest player to praise backup quarterback Cooper Rush for his outstanding play in last week’s win.