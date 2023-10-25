FRISCO,TX (SILVERSTARNATION)— The Dallas Cowboys are back and at home, and they’ll host the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of NFC squads.

“The Dallas Cowboys got back to work on Wednesday here at the Star the first real practice since the Saturday before the 2017 victory over the LA Chargers,” Spagnola said.

Dallas is coming off a Week 6 win over the Chargers and the bye. This game should give Dak Prescott and the Cowboys a chance to open up the offense.

“And here’s what the numbers show Cowboys won their only two home games this season at AT&T Stadium and we have to go back to 2022 where they won their last 8 straight home games making that 10 in a row and that’s the longest win streak in the NFL,” Spagnola said.

The Cowboys are 4-2 and set up well with five of their next seven games coming at home. Despite the numbers everyone is still excepting greatness from the Cowboys no matter what, which are beyond just being good in the regular season.