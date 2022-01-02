Mickey’s “Keys to the Game”

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Arizona Cardinals come into AT&T Stadium on Sunday looking to break their three game losing streak and secure a playoff spot.
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their best overall performance of the season after destroying the Washington Football Team last Sunday.
This could be the toughest game both teams have faced. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to a Cowboys victory.
