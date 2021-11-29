Schefter: Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Thursday game against Saints

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter also said that the club is up to eight positives in Dallas and that more details would be rolling in. It is unclear if McCarthy is vaccinated.

Right Tackle Terrence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday and will miss Thursday’s game against the Saints.

The franchise has dealt with multiple COVID issues this season, including star receiver Amari Cooper who had missed two games after testing positive and being unvaccinated. Dallas was hopeful he could return by Thursday.

The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, including an overtime defeat on Thanksgiving to the Las Vegas Raiders. Four of their last six matchups will be against NFC East opponents.

