Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys win against the Falcons, eyes set on Seattle

Silver Star Nation Interactive is a place for Dallas Cowboys fans to get their questions answered. Join Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola every Tuesday at 3pm. Use the hashtag #AskMickey to join the conversation.

DALLAS, TX (KLRT/NEXSTAR) – Your team is trailing the Atlanta Falcons by 15 points with just over four minutes left on the clock. Your team was behind by 20 points at one time. Your team had four first-quarter turnovers and went into half-time down 19 points.

So…what do you do? If you’re the Dallas Cowboys, you win the game 40-39 on a last second 45-year field goal by new veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein. But that’s not the whole story. In order to get the chance to try that field goal, the Cowboys had to score two touchdowns in that four minute span, and recover a most-unlikely onside kickoff.

The rules say an onside kick must travel at least 10 yards before members of the kicking team can attempt to recover it. The other team however, can jump on that kick them moment it leaves the kicker’s foot.

It was unclear if the Falcons players understood that rule as they appeared to also wait for the kick to travel 10 yards before trying to gain possession. It didn’t work. The Cowboys had several players just across the line who immeidately jumped on the ball after it crossed the 10-yard mark.

With just over a minute left in the game, Dak Prescott went to work and drove the Cowboys into field goal range. Clocking the ball with four seconds left, it was all up to long-time Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to make his first home game winner as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Zuerlein made the kick with ease….shocking Matt Ryan and the Falcons with a one point loss after they basically owned the game.

Ryan had Super Bowl quality numbers on the day and his offense had their way with the Cowboys defense, except when it mattered most.

The Cowboys are now 1-1 and face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle next week. The Falcons start the season 0-2 and head home to take on the 2-0 Chicago Bears.

