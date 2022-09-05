FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – A nine time Pro Bowler is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters, who most recently played for the Chicago Bears, had his first workout with the team as regular season activities got underway on Monday at the Star in Frisco.

As for Peters, a native of East Texas who is seeing his football career come full circle in 2022, the union with his once-bitter rival is a special one that also keeps him near his loved ones.

“I’m excited,” said the nine-time Pro Bowler. “This is my home state, so it’s good to be back playing amongst family every week.”

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks at Peters and how he will help the team.

The Cowboys open the regular season Sunday night September 11th at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.