Zeke fumbles, Cowboys stumble

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is brought down after a long gain on a catch by Dallas Cowboys’ Donovan Wilson (37) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

After a wild win in relief of Dak Prescott last week, all eyes were on Cowboys backup, now starting quarterback Andy Dalton on Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

The evening didn’t start well for the Cowboys and just got worse with every play. Zeke Elliott fumbled on two consecutive drives resulting in points as the Arizona Cardinals destroyed the Cowboys 38 – 10 in a game that was nowhere near that close.

Dalton was a non-factor; the Cowboys turned the ball over a total 4 times and only scored one touchdown after an 18-play drive in the fourth, assisted by three pass interference penalties on the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray only completed 9 passes for Arizona but the Cardinals runners simply made Dallas look like the defense was still in the locker room.

There were a few bad calls that didn’t go the Cowboys way, but that doesn’t excuse the play of either the defense or the offense.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy and his staff have a big task ahead of them if they want to get this team back to a competitive level.

The Cowboys travel to DC to face the Washington Football team on Sunday.