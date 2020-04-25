East Texan Jeff Gladney drafted by Vikings late in first round

KETK – East Texas made its grand entrance to the NFL Draft late Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings decided to grab elite TCU cornerback and New Boston alum Jeff Gladney with the 31st overall pick in round one.

Gladney is viewed as one of the best lock-down corners in the draft that has proven to be very capable in multiple types of situations during his Horned Frog career.

A young man who rides horses back home in the off-season, will join fellow East Texan Kris Boyd in the Vikings secondary. Boyd, a Gilmer alum, just wrapped up his rookie season after being drafted by the Vikings in the seventh-round a year ago from the Texas Longhorns.

Gladney explains why he decided to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine with a torn meniscus. An injury that he played with his entire senior season at TCU.

“I was just trying to get myself saw by all the teams just let them know how much it meant to me. Even though I got a torn meniscus, I’m just, I’m tough like that. So the tape did speak for itself. But I feel like after the tape and I did that, it just kind of would’ve sealed it for me,” said Gladney.

