Highlighting some of the top NFL prospects in East Texas

The show must go on with the NFL Draft, and once again, East Texas appears to be well represented.

Let’s start in Waco, where Baylor has been at the forefront of accumulating piney woods talent for the past few years.

Headlining the Baylor draft class, and possibly east texas as a whole, if former Daingerfield wide receiver Denzel Mims, who is currently being projected as a first-round selection.

Another East Texan that could go in day one is New Boston alum and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. The first team All-Big 12 selection ran a 4.48 at the combine with a torn meniscus, which he played with during the 2019 season.

Gladney has been linked to the Cowboys, 49ers, Falcons, Chiefs, and Raiders as a possible first round pick. Most experts and mock drafts have him off the board no later the 40th overall pick, which would in round two on Friday.

Former Longview running back, JaMycal Hasty, made the most of every carry with the Bears and has been able to overcome injuries in high school and the collegiate level.

“I really just think that going through it, I think it built character,” said Hasty. “I am glad that I went through it because it turned me into what I am now.”

Gilmer’s Blake Lynch played five different positions at Baylor and believes his overall athleticism will be an asset to and team’s linebacking corps.

“At the end of the day, the scouts they watch the tape and the eye in the sky don’t lie,” said Lynch.

On the 40 Acres, former Nacogdoches Dragon, Brandon Jones, has used his time in the offseason, to showcase his film study, and is projected by many, as the 4th best safety in this class.

“Overall just wanting to be great, kind of not scared of anybody and willing to take on anything, any challenge, and kind of be the best version of myself,” said Jones.

The model of East Texas consistency and durability can be found at texas tech, where former Longview defensive end, Broderick Washington, played in 43 games as a Red Raider and started every game as a senior.

“There’s been times when I’ve been banged up, but I feel like it’s just a mental thing, I love the game, I feel like I pretty much won’t let anything stop me,” said Washington.

Over in Aggieland, Frankston wideout, Kendrick Rogers, was part of some of the best moments in recent A&M football history and will look to bring his size and catch radius to the professional ranks.

“I just felt like I was ready, I felt like I could show my talent at the next level and it’s just been a long time dream,” said Rogers. “I wanted to test the waters and show what I can do.”

And former Gladewater tight end, Sam Phillips, who played for Louisiana College, is taking every opportunity he has, to showcase his talents to the league.

“it’s kind of surreal at times but you know you go to give thanks to God and stay grounded and stay humble and stay working,” said Phillips.

These are uncertain times for many reasons, but these athletes, along with others, still have the chance to hear their names called, and join the fraternity, of East Texans in the NFL.