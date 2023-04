(KETK) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday.

The former West Rusk Raider and Texas Tech defensive end was ranked one of the top edge rushers in this class.

The East Texan led the Red Raiders in sacks and tackles for loss the past two seasons, and will now get the chance to take those skills to Vegas and join the ever-growing fraternity of NFL athletes from the Pineywoods.