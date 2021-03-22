NFL announces that the 2021 Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KETK) – The NFL announced Monday morning that the 2021 Draft would be held at multiple locations in downtown Cleveland.

The draft will be held April 29-May 1 at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Center.

“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports. Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners.” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Businesses & League Events

A select number of prospects will take the stage in Cleveland and there will also be a limited number of fans allowed on-site as well, but they must be fully vaccinated. The NFL says that additional prospects will participate remotely from their homes.

The NFL Draft Main Stage will be set in front of Lake Erie and will serve as the central hub for all draft activities. Fans attending Draft activities will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to appropriate physical distancing.

The league’s interactive football theme park, the NFL Draft Experience, will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium. However, reservations will be required to attend it through the NFL OnePass app, which can be downloaded the week of March 29.

For more information on Draft activities, visit NFL.com/Draft.​