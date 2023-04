TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With the 71st overall pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected former Mount Enterprise Wildcat Kendre Miller.

Miller played quarterback in East Texas but played running back for TCU, and was a major part in the Horned Frogs making it to the National Championship game last season.

Now he will head to the Big Easy, and see if he can help turn the Saints franchise around.